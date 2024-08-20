Advocate Slams IndiGo For 'Cute' Charges, Netizens Ask If Airline Will Levy Breathing Charges Next
Advocate and civil engineer Shrayansh Singh's post on platform X questioning the 'cute fee' charge by Indigo Airlines as well as several charges struck a chord with Netizens and sparked outrage.
"Do you charge users for being cute? Or do you charge because you believe that your aeroplanes are cute?" the advocate asked the airline in his post on X.
He was piqued with the 'User Development Fee' too. "How do you develop me when I travel in your aeroplane?" Singh asked.
"What is this 'Aviation Security Fee'? Am I not paying taxes to the Government for ensuring my safety when I travel? Or has @MoCA_GoI outsourced aviation security to businesses? Kindly respond, because ye tum logo ka zyada ho raha hai ab," the post read.
The X user shared the entire bifurcation of his ticket costs in his post, highlighting all the additional charges levied on a traveller. The actual ticket cost of the Lucknow-Bengaluru flight was Rs 7,885, but with the various fees added up, he ended up shelling out Rs 10,023.
1. What is this 'Cute Fee'? Do you charge users for being cute? Or do you charge because you believe that your aeroplanes are cute?
2. What is this 'User Development Fee'? How do you develop me when I travel in your aeroplane?
The airline responded to Singh, stating the 'cute charges' translated to 'common user terminal equipment' charge, which was levied for using metal detectors, escalators, and other equipment at the airport.
Hi, we would like to inform you that the Cute charges refer to the Common User Terminal Equipment charge. It is basically the amount that is charged for the use of metal-detecting machines, escalators, and other equipments that are being used at the airport. (1/3)— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2024
Further, 'User Development Fee' is the fee charged for the development and maintenance of airport infrastructure and 'aviation security fees' is collected by IndiGo in relation to a booking from each customer per sector, for and on behalf of airport operators in India.”
Further, User Development Fee is the fee charged for the development and maintenance of airport infrastructure and Aviation Security Fees is fee collected by IndiGo in relation to a booking, from each customer per sector, for andÂ on behalf of Airport operators in India. (2/3)— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2024
Netizens lashed out with sarcasm-laced comments:
"Wondering what next usage charges for fuel nozzles at petrol pumps.. Oh sorry I should not be giving ideas to them like this," a user commented.
Wondering what next usage charges for fuel nozzles at petrol pumps.. Oh sorry I should not be giving ideas to them like this. ð¤— Neeraj Sharma (@Neeraj_Sharma_) August 19, 2024
"It's like adrakh ka alag ilaichi ka alag kesar ka alag sugar ka alag aur fir chai ka alag se. Kul mila k matra 600 rs ki chai bechne lagenge iss hisab se," another user added.
It's like adrakh ka alag ilaichi ka alag kesar ka alag sugar ka alag aur fir chai ka alag se. Kul mila k matra 600 rs ki chai bechne lagenge iss hisab se.— Desi (@Desi13028494) August 19, 2024
@IndiGo6E should be avoided at all cost. They are worst in terms customer service. Wondering why there is no regulation on the airfare.— ACouriousGirl (@Riantares1) August 19, 2024
The next thing they will charge is the air you consume inside airbus. #INDIGO @MoCA_GoI
Now I understand why IndiGo was showing 3X the price to meâapparently, even being cute is an offense! ð¤£— M. Thareja (@tharejaofficial) August 19, 2024
Sir, the taxes we pay are used to fund freebies by parties so that they can be in power.— Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) August 19, 2024
These taxes of airport, road, security - we have to pay so that they can maintain these things.
Airports have become cute not efficient (in mumbai takes 20 mins of walking to come out) and airlines have gone to the dogs. The ministry sleeps so they can keep making money for their elections from the rich businessmen. And we can continue to cry foul. Nothing fucking changes.— anuragvaish (@anuragvaish) August 19, 2024
Soon enough, they'll start delaying flights even more, make us sit at the airport for over two hours, and then charge us a "chair fee" for using the seats while we wait!— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) August 19, 2024