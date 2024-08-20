Advocate Slams IndiGo For 'Cute' Charges, Netizens Ask If Airline Will Levy Breathing Charges Next

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAdvocate Slams IndiGo For 'Cute' Charges, Netizens Ask If Airline Will Levy Breathing Charges Next
The X user shared the entire bifurcation of his ticket costs in his post, highlighting all the additional charges levied on a traveller.

20 Aug 2024, 01:26 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: X/<a href="https://x.com/IndiGo6E">@IndiGo6E</a></p></div>
Source: X/@IndiGo6E

Advocate and civil engineer Shrayansh Singh's post on platform X questioning the 'cute fee' charge by Indigo Airlines as well as several charges struck a chord with Netizens and sparked outrage.

"Do you charge users for being cute? Or do you charge because you believe that your aeroplanes are cute?" the advocate asked the airline in his post on X.

He was piqued with the 'User Development Fee' too. "How do you develop me when I travel in your aeroplane?" Singh asked.

"What is this 'Aviation Security Fee'? Am I not paying taxes to the Government for ensuring my safety when I travel? Or has @MoCA_GoI outsourced aviation security to businesses? Kindly respond, because ye tum logo ka zyada ho raha hai ab," the post read.

The X user shared the entire bifurcation of his ticket costs in his post, highlighting all the additional charges levied on a traveller. The actual ticket cost of the Lucknow-Bengaluru flight was Rs 7,885, but with the various fees added up, he ended up shelling out Rs 10,023.

The airline responded to Singh, stating the 'cute charges' translated to 'common user terminal equipment' charge, which was levied for using metal detectors, escalators, and other equipment at the airport.

Further, 'User Development Fee' is the fee charged for the development and maintenance of airport infrastructure and 'aviation security fees' is collected by IndiGo in relation to a booking from each customer per sector, for and on behalf of airport operators in India.”

Netizens lashed out with sarcasm-laced comments:

"Wondering what next usage charges for fuel nozzles at petrol pumps.. Oh sorry I should not be giving ideas to them like this," a user commented.

"It's like adrakh ka alag ilaichi ka alag kesar ka alag sugar ka alag aur fir chai ka alag se. Kul mila k matra 600 rs ki chai bechne lagenge iss hisab se," another user added.

