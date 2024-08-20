Advocate Slams IndiGo For 'Cute' Charges, Netizens Ask If Airline Will Levy Breathing Charges Next

Advocate and civil engineer Shrayansh Singh's post on platform X questioning the 'cute fee' charge by Indigo Airlines as well as several charges struck a chord with Netizens and sparked outrage.

"Do you charge users for being cute? Or do you charge because you believe that your aeroplanes are cute?" the advocate asked the airline in his post on X.

He was piqued with the 'User Development Fee' too. "How do you develop me when I travel in your aeroplane?" Singh asked.

"What is this 'Aviation Security Fee'? Am I not paying taxes to the Government for ensuring my safety when I travel? Or has @MoCA_GoI outsourced aviation security to businesses? Kindly respond, because ye tum logo ka zyada ho raha hai ab," the post read.

The X user shared the entire bifurcation of his ticket costs in his post, highlighting all the additional charges levied on a traveller. The actual ticket cost of the Lucknow-Bengaluru flight was Rs 7,885, but with the various fees added up, he ended up shelling out Rs 10,023.