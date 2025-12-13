Adven Biotech Gets Ayush Premium Certification For Homoeopathic Brand

Expressing pride, Adesh Sharma, the CEO of Adven Biotech, said, 'Receiving the Ayush Premium Certification is a powerful validation of our commitment to delivering world-class quality homoeopathic medicines to consumers at an accessible and affordable price.' 'This recognition strengthens our mission to make scientifically validated, globally trusted homoeopathic medicines in India. We see this as not just an achievement, but a responsibility to elevate the standards of Indian homoeopathy and demonstrate that India can lead the world with quality, integrity, and innovation,' he said.