Adobe and Figma Terminate $20 Billion Deal After Regulator Clash

Adobe, the dominant force for years in software such as Photoshop and Illustrator for design professionals, announced the purchase of Figma in September 2022. The acquisition, which would have been one of the largest takeovers ever of a private software maker, was a massive bet that more creative work will be done by small businesses and everyday users on the web, a market that Figma has rapidly seized. While Adobe has introduced less-expensive, streamlined products for that audience, most of its offerings are still programs aimed at specialists.