Aditya Ultra Steel Reports Rs 5.87 Crore Profit, Announces 5 MW Solar Plant In Gujarat

Rolled steel products manufacturer Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd. has reported a net profit of Rs 5.87 crore for April-September period of 2024-25 and also announced setting up a 5 megawatt solar plant at Rajkot in Gujarat. The company in a statement on Saturday said its revenue from operations stood at Rs 312.39 crore in the first six months of 2024-25. Operating profit stood at Rs 10.50 crore in the period under review.