Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Mobilises Rs 700 Crore Through AIF
The fund focuses on performing credit opportunities, offering capital solutions across growth, strategic, and opportunistic requirements.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday said it has raised Rs 700 crore through the first closure of its Structured Opportunities Fund – Series II, a Category II Alternative Investment Fund. The capital raised includes co-investments, the asset management firm said in a statement. The fund aims to raise Rs 1,250 crore with a greenshoe option of an additional Rs 1,250 crore, aiming for a total mobilisation of Rs 2,500 crore.
With a focus on structured credit transactions for mid-to-large corporates in asset-heavy sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure and industrials, the fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of 10-12 investments targeting mid-teens internal rate of return range.
The fund has already deployed part of the committed capital across select opportunities in sectors such as chemicals, auto and financials.