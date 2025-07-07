Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Mobilises Rs 700 Crore Through AIF

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday said it has raised Rs 700 crore through the first closure of its Structured Opportunities Fund – Series II, a Category II Alternative Investment Fund. The capital raised includes co-investments, the asset management firm said in a statement. The fund aims to raise Rs 1,250 crore with a greenshoe option of an additional Rs 1,250 crore, aiming for a total mobilisation of Rs 2,500 crore.