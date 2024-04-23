Aditya Birla Fashion Turns To Consolidation Post Acquisition Spree

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is targeting to drive more value in its existing businesses following a string of acquisitions in recent years.

"Our medium-term strategy will be to accelerate the current portfolio," Chief Executive Officer Ashish Dikshit told analysts on Monday, while elaborating on the proposed demerger of the Madura business into a new entity.

The rationale behind the demerger, he said, was to raise capital to fund the next phase of growth in the ethnic-wear portfolio, value retail and the luxury vertical, which includes The Collective and Galleries Lafayette. These businesses would be retained by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. This portfolio has a run rate of Rs 7,000 crore on an annualised basis.

The ethnic portfolio currently has a runway of Rs 2,000 crore, he said. The company hopes to reach Rs 4,000–5,000 crore in three years.

On the other hand, the remaining part of the business, which includes lifestyle brands, casual wear brands, the innerwear business under the Van Heusen brand, and Reebok, will be separated to create the new entity, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. The Madura segment has a revenue run rate of Rs 8,000 crore on an annualised basis, according to the company.

Unlike ethnic, value retail and luxury, lifestyle and innerwear businesses are mainly cash flow-accretive on all fronts, according to Dikshit. Reebok also has the ability to self-fund its growth. "Over the last 10–15 years, the lifestyle brands have shown consistent growth."

The decision to split is in view of distinct capital structures, unlocking independent growth trajectories and value-creation opportunities.

Promoters of ABFRL remain committed to participating in the Rs 2,500 crore equity raise, the management said. "The preference for growth-related allocation will be in this order: ethnic wear, value retail and then, luxury."