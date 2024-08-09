Aditya Birla Fashion Q1 Review: Analysts Diverge On Profitability, Few Raise Target Price

Though brokerages remain mixed about Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. turning profitable, few analysts raised the target price on the stock, expecting a significant improvement in revenue and Ebitda in the second half of fiscal 2025.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. saw a wider loss in the first quarter of financial year 2025, even as income met estimates, amid a subdued consumption environment exacerbated by prolonged heatwave and a weak wedding season.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 215 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 162 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts' estimates tracked by Bloomberg projected the loss at Rs 214 crore.