Aditya Birla Capital Invests Rs 500 Crore In Aditya Birla Finance On Rights Basis

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. has invested Rs 500 crore in Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary, which the company aims to merge with itself.

The investment, made on a rights basis, is aimed at allowing Aditya Birla Finance to "meet its growth and funding requirements and improve its leverage ratio," an exchange filing on Thursday stated.

The development comes a week after Aditya Birla Capital said it has received a nod from the Reserve Bank of India to merge Aditya Birla Finance with it. The RBI has accorded its "no objection" for the amalgamation scheme, it said in a regulatory filing on Sept. 18.

The proposed merger received approval from Aditya Birla Capital's board in March this year, with the goal to "create a large unified operating NBFC." The scheme requires approval from the National Company Law Tribunal and other regulatory and statutory authorities.