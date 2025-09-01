Aditya Birla Capital Appoints Vishakha Mulye As MD, CEO
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.'s board of directors has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as managing director and chief executive officer of the Company for a period of five years, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The appointment of Mulye is "for a period of five (5) years effective from Sept 1, 2025 to Aug 31, 2030 (both days inclusive) subject to the approval of the shareholders".
The filing also informed the exchanges of the appointment of Rakesh Singh as the MD and CEO of the non-banking financial company segment.
The appointment is effective from Sept. 1 to July 22, 2027.
All You Need To Know About The New Leaders
According to details in the filing, Mulye is a director on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corp. and took charge in 2022.
Mulye "envisioned the ‘One ABC, One P&L’, strategy, anchored on the principles of 'One Customer, One Experience and One Team'", the filing stated.
"Under her leadership, Aditya Birla Capital expanded its offerings across Loans, Investments, Insurance, and Payments, and developed an omnichannel D2C platform to deliver comprehensive financial solutions", it added.
Under Mulye, the company has raised Rs 4,500 crore in growth capital. Before joining the Aditya Birla Group, Vishakha had held various leadership positions at the ICICI Group.
Whereas prior to joining Aditya Birla Group, Singh spent 16 years at Standard Chartered Bank, where he held various leadership roles, including head of the mortgages business in India and general manager & head of SME Banking for India and South Asia.
He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Before the announcement, Aditya Birla Capital's shares settled 0.68% higher at Rs 280 apiece on the BSE.