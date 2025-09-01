Aditya Birla Capital Appoints Vishakha Mulye As MD, CEO

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.'s board of directors has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as managing director and chief executive officer of the Company for a period of five years, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The appointment of Mulye is "for a period of five (5) years effective from Sept 1, 2025 to Aug 31, 2030 (both days inclusive) subject to the approval of the shareholders".

The filing also informed the exchanges of the appointment of Rakesh Singh as the MD and CEO of the non-banking financial company segment.

The appointment is effective from Sept. 1 to July 22, 2027.