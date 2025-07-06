Aditya Mangla To Take Over As CEO Of Eternal's Food Delivery Business After Rakesh Ranjan

After two-year stint at Eternal Ltd.'s food order and delivery business, Rakesh Ranjan is ceased to be chief executive officer from July 6. Ranjan also ceased to be part of senior management personnel team.

Aditya Mangla is taking over as CEO of the food ordering and delivery business. He will also be the part of the senior management personnel after approval of board of directors on July 5. Once, Mangla's appointment gets approval, he will serve in the position for two years, the exchange filing said.

Mangla is currently the head of product for food ordering and delivery at Eternal. He joined Eternal in March 2021, and has taken up multiple leadership roles within food delivery business including Head of Supply and head of customer experience, Eternal said.

Before, Eternal Mangla served in marketing roles across startups and tech-driven companies.