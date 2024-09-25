ADB Maintains India's GDP Growth Forecast At 7% Amid Optimistic Outlook

Asian Development Bank has retained its gross domestic product growth forecast for India at 7% for the current fiscal, citing improved agricultural output and increased government spending as key drivers.

In its latest Asian Development Outlook update, ADB anticipates that the Indian economy will gain momentum in the upcoming quarters.

While merchandise export growth is expected to remain subdued, services exports, particularly IT, are projected to exceed earlier forecasts, contributing to a more favourable trade outlook, it said.

For 2024, GDP growth is expected at 7%, with a slight increase to 7.2% next year.

The Indian economy demonstrated strong performance in the previous fiscal at 8.2%. However, the Reserve Bank of India projects a growth rate of 7.2% for the current fiscal, reflecting a slight deceleration to 6.7% in the first quarter of the current financial year.