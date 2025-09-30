ADVERTISEMENT
Adar Poonawalla In Talks To Buy RCB Franchise: Sources
The negotiations are still ongoing, sources said, adding that RCB seeks a one-time payment.
Billionaire Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India, is in talks to buy the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise, along with other bidders, sources told NDTV Profit.
The negotiations are still ongoing, according to the persons privy to the development. The Bengaluru-based Indian Premier League (IPL) team seeks a one-time payment for the franchise, they added.
It should be noted that Poonawalla's interest in RCB is in-line with his diversification plans.
(This is a developing story)
