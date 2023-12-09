Mumbai Airport Aims To Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2029

Adani Group's fully sustainable Mumbai airport intends to achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2029, company chairman Gautam Adani said on Saturday.

This comes after Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was adjudged the best airport with over 40 million passengers for the year 2022 in the Asia Pacific region by the Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality Awards in March.

India's second busiest airport has won the title of 'Best Airport' for the sixth consecutive time.