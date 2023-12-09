Mumbai Airport Aims To Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2029

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMumbai Airport Aims To Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2029
India's second busiest airport has achieved Level 4+ 'Transition' of Airport Carbon Accreditation, and was adjudged the best airport with over 40 million passengers for the year 2022 in the Asia Pacific region.

09 Dec 2023, 05:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Adani Group took over management control of the Mumbai International Airport today
Adani Group's fully sustainable Mumbai airport intends to achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2029, company chairman Gautam Adani said on Saturday.

This comes after Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was adjudged the best airport with over 40 million passengers for the year 2022 in the Asia Pacific region by the Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality Awards in March.

India's second busiest airport has won the title of 'Best Airport' for the sixth consecutive time.

Further, Adani's Mumbai airport achieved Level 4+ 'Transition' of Airport Carbon Accreditation, becoming the third airport in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve this high level of carbon management maturity.

At Level 4+ 'Transition' of Airport Carbon Accreditation, airports are required to compensate for their remaining carbon emissions by offsetting. Level 4, also called the transformation level, requires airports and their business partners to define a long-term carbon management strategy oriented towards absolute emissions reductions in accordance with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

In November, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai set a new record for the highest single-day air traffic movement of 1,032 flights "on just one runway," Adani tweeted on Nov. 16. This breaches the pre-pandemic record of 1,004 air traffic movements on Dec. 9, 2018.

The Mumbai airport is working on increasing its capacity to handle growing passenger traffic by air.

NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

