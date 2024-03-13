AdaniConneX’s Hyderabad Site Gets Five-Star Grading From British Safety Council

AdaniConneX’s Hyderabad site received a five-star grade from the British Safety Council in its occupational health and safety audit.

The Adani Group data arm, which is a joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX, received this grading after a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices, according to an exchange filing by Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday.

This global recognition makes AdaniConneX’s Hyderabad site the first data centre in India to receive such an honour and demonstrates its commitment to the continual improvement of health and safety management systems and associated arrangements, it said.

The grading is a measured performance against key health and safety-management best-practice indicators and is conducted as a detailed review of almost 60 components.

AdaniConneX is building a 1-gigawatt data centre platform, powered by renewable energy, in key locations, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida and Pune.

"The coveted five-star grading by the British Safety Council will inspire us to further our mission of building safer construction sites while delivering an efficient and best-in-class customer experience," Sanjay Bhutani, chief business officer of AdaniConneX, said.