Adani Wins Bid To Supply 6,600 MW Hybrid Solar And Thermal Power In Maharashtra

Adani group has won the bid to supply 6,600 MW of hybrid solar and thermal power in Maharashtra, as per a release issued on Sunday. The order has been issued by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL).

Adani Green Energy Ltd., which is the conglomerate's renewable energy arm, will sign a long-term power purchase agreement with MSEDCL for the supply of 5 GW (5000 MW) solar power.

The power would be supplied from the renewable energy park being developed at Khavda in Kutch District of Gujarat, to the state of Maharashtra, as per the letter of intent.

Separately, Adani Power Ltd. will sign a long-term pact with MSEDCL for supply of 1496 MW (net) thermal power to Maharashtra from a new 1600 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power project, the release added.