Adani Wins Bid To Supply 6,600 MW Hybrid Solar And Thermal Power In Maharashtra
Adani Power and Adani Green Energy have received the letter of intent from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.
Adani group has won the bid to supply 6,600 MW of hybrid solar and thermal power in Maharashtra, as per a release issued on Sunday. The order has been issued by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL).
Adani Green Energy Ltd., which is the conglomerate's renewable energy arm, will sign a long-term power purchase agreement with MSEDCL for the supply of 5 GW (5000 MW) solar power.
The power would be supplied from the renewable energy park being developed at Khavda in Kutch District of Gujarat, to the state of Maharashtra, as per the letter of intent.
Separately, Adani Power Ltd. will sign a long-term pact with MSEDCL for supply of 1496 MW (net) thermal power to Maharashtra from a new 1600 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power project, the release added.
"Adani Power is proud to partner a leading industrialised state like Maharashtra by becoming one of its key suppliers of reliable and competitive power from its existing and upcoming capacities, while enabling it to integrate an ever-increasing quantum of renewable energy in its grid," said Anil Sardana, the company's managing director.
According to Sagar Adani, the executive director of Adani Green Energy, the pact with MSEDCL is a crucial step towards building a sustainable future. "Adani Green is well positioned to achieve the 50 GW target with secured resource rich sites in strategic locations, portfolio mix of renewables and storage solutions, robust supply chain and clear evacuation plans," he added.
The solar capacity award of 5 GW is the world’s largest such award since 2020, the release noted.