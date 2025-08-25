Adani Wind Looks Abroad After 300 MW Domestic Turbine Order Win

Adani Group's wind turbine manufacturing division has won orders for 304 megawatts of capacity from India this month, and is aiming to supply clean-energy generating machines to power producers globally, according to a top executive.

Adani Wind, a unit of closely held Adani New Industries Ltd., has secured these orders from independent power producers for local projects, Chief Executive Officer Milind Kulkarni said in an interview. The orders are for Adani’s 3.3 MW wind turbine model and will be installed across four locations in the states of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, he said.

A wind turbine costs at least 60 million rupees ($685,230) per MW, according to industry estimates, implying the orders are worth 18.2 billion rupees. Kulkarni did not share the value of the newly procured orders.

The order wins come as India is aiming to increase clean power capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030, a period by when the likely installed wind capacity is expected to be 100 GW. Adani Wind, founded in 2016, expects to deliver turbines with a generating capacity of up to 1.25 GW to external customers in the fiscal year ending March 2026, Kulkarni said.

The company, which shipped its first set of blades to Germany this month, is also looking to export turbines overseas as nations accelerate a shift toward clean energy as part of their respective net-zero emissions goal. It is exploring growth opportunities in Australia, Brazil, the Philippines, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asian markets.

Chinese manufacturer Goldwind Science & Technology Co. is currently the world’s top wind turbine supplier. India’s wind turbines manufacturing capacity is about 18 gigawatts, spread across 14 companies, including Suzlon Energy Ltd., GE India Industrial Pvt. and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power Pvt., according to its renewable energy ministry.

Suzlon, the country’s top wind power equipment and engineering firm, has announced orders for at least 1.9 gigawatts projects so far in 2025.

Adani’s India orders were from Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. for 165 MW, and First Energy and Opera Energy Pvt. for 69.3 MW each, Kulkarni said.

Adani Green Energy Ltd., the renewable power producer in billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, is separately developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30 GW at Khavda in Gujarat.