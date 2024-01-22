Adani Wilmar Sales In Ayodhya To Double Over Kashi, Says CEO Angshu Mallick

With Ayodhya's rising prominence as a spiritual hotspot, Adani Wilmar Ltd. expects sales there to double over the sales in religious temple town Kashi, according to chief executive officer Angshu Mallick.

In the last month alone, there has been so much rush into Kashi and the sales are up more than 30%, with dhabas, hotels, and restaurants picking up our basmati and local rice, Mallick said.

Kashi has seen a floating population of about 3–5 lakh people visiting every day, according to Mallick. "Similarly, in Ayodhya, we will see about 7 lakh people moving here every day and our sales should double."

The Adani Group company is looking to deepen its supply chain network in Ayodhya to take advantage of the opportunity provided, the CEO said. The most important part is the supply chain, and if businesses are available, people will pick up the products, Mallick said. "The brand is known, but it should be available."

On the staple demand front, Adani Wilmar has seen a limited impact from it, according to Mallick. "To some extent, we have seen a small impact," he said, while adding that 30% of sales are from rural areas while the rest, 70%, come from urban areas.

"This 30% has become 29%, indicating some pressure... Although there has been little stress, it has not impacted us," Mallick said. In general, rural demand is good, according to him, and he expects rural income to improve after March.