Adani Wilmar Q2 Updates: Revenue Growth Hits Double Digit

Adani Wilmar Ltd. on Friday said its second-quarter revenue grew 16% on a yearly basis, driven by strong execution in both the edible oils and food business. The company said its broader portfolio of oils and food products, combined with increased throughput, is now providing scale advantage in distribution, according to an exchange filing.

In the second quarter, the 'Fortune' brand-marketed edible oil segment reported year-over-year revenue growth of 20% and volume growth of 15%.

"The strategy of enhancing penetration in under-indexed markets continued, along with expanding the distribution of sunflower and mustard oil into regions outside their core areas," Adani Wilmar said.