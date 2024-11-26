Adani Wilmar Celebrates 25 Years Of Fortune Foods With New Logo

Adani Wilmar Ltd. commemorates 25 years of Fortune Foods with a unique logo depicting the brand's commitment to homemade meals and its iconic message, 'Ghar ka khana, ghar ka khana hota hai’.

The logo encompasses 25 years of tradition and togetherness associated with the brand, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The design offers a glimpse into India’s rich culinary heritage, blending elements of traditional cooking culture. It incorporates symbols such as harvesting tools, shapes of sweets, cooking utensils, and the sensory experiences of aromas and rituals commonly found in Indian kitchens.

Visual elements like rice, vegetables, oil, flour, idlis, samosas, sweets, tadka, rolling pins, mortar and pestle, and tiffin boxes reflect the ingredients, cooking methods, and practices that make home-cooked food an essential part of the Indian experience, the release said.

It has played a key role in uniting families through delicious, nutritious, and wholesome meals, making it an essential part of Indian households.

Further, the elements in the logo symbolise health, happiness, and a dedication to wholesome, home-cooked food.

"Our (Fortune Foods) logo encapsulates this beautiful relationship, celebrating the tools, flavours, and traditions that make home-cooked meals a cornerstone of Indian culture," according to Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer at Adani Wilmar Ltd.

"As we mark this silver jubilee, we honour the past while looking toward the future with a renewed commitment to delivering quality, nutrition, and the joy of cooking at home. This is more than a milestone; it is a testament to the power of shared moments and the enduring bond between Fortune and the families we serve," he said.