Adani Vizhinjam Port Bags International Safety Award

Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt. was awarded the International Safety Award from the British Safety Council for its commitment to keeping workers and workplaces healthy and safe.

The Adani Group company is one of 269 global organisations to win a 'Distinction' in the International Safety Awards 2024, of the total 1,124 that won the award, a statement said on Tuesday.

Winners were drawn from 49 countries worldwide, with 456 companies awarded 'Merit' and 399 a 'Pass', the unit of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. said.

This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across all our operations, according to Ashwani Gupta, chief executive officer, Adani Ports. "It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and it reaffirms our position in building the safest port in the country."

