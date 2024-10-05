Adani University Holds First Convocation — Preeti Adani Emphasises Innovation, Research Focus

Adani University celebrated its first convocation ceremony at the Shantigram campus. Environmental Educator and Founder & Director of the Centre for Environment Education, Padma Shri Kartikeya Vikram Sarabhai, delivered the convocation address, according to a press release.

The convocation was presided over by Priti Adani, president of Adani University. 69 postgraduate students of MBA (Infrastructure Management), MBA (Energy Management), and MTech (Construction Engineering and Management) programs received their degrees, while four students received gold medals for their exemplary performance at the convocation.

In his address, Sarabhai emphasised the need for inclusivity in development and spoke about the impact of technological disruption, asserting that technology should empower, not exclude.

In her address, Priti Adani, president of Adani University, congratulated the senior leadership, faculty, and administrative staff for their relentless efforts in establishing the university, which received formal approval in 2022.

She also reiterated the university’s commitment to shaping a new India by focussing on research and innovation in life sciences, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”

Currently, the university offers Engineering, Technology, and Business Management (undergraduate and postgraduate) programs (B. Tech, M. Tech, and MBA).