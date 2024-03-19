Adani Tradecom Acquires The Remaining 49% Stake In Adani Green Technology

Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Tuesday said its subsidiary Adani Tradecom Ltd. has acquired the remaining 49% stake in Adani Green Technology Ltd. from Adani Trading Services LLP for Rs 4 lakh.

Following the acquisition, AGTL has become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, according to an exchange filing by Adani Enterprises Ltd. Consequently, AGTL arm Mundra Solar Ltd. has also become an arm of Adani Tradecom.

AGTL is a power generation company, and its acquisition is of strategic nature in the interest of Adani Tradecom, the filing said.

Adani Group flagship, Adani Enterprises Ltd., is the parent company of these companies.