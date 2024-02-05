Adani Total Gas, Inox India Tie Up On LNG Infrastructure
Adani Total Gas and Inox unit INOXCVA will mutually accord a 'preferred partner' status for delivery of LNG and LCNG equipment and service.
Adani Total Gas Ltd. has announced a tie-up with Inox India Ltd. for delivery of liquified natural gas equipment and services in the country, including small-scale LNG plants and LNG stations.
Under the agreement, Adani Total Gas and Inox unit INOXCVA will mutually accord a "preferred partner" status for the delivery of LNG and LCNG equipment and service, the company said in a press release on Monday.
INOXCVA manufactures standard and customised cryogenic equipment, designed for the storage, distribution and transfer of cryogens, which includes LNG, among other industrial gases.
LNG is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state, at about -260° Fahrenheit, for shipping and storage. It is returned to its gaseous state and transported by pipeline to distribution companies, industrial consumers, and power plants in a process called 'regasification'.
Adani Total Gas said the tie-up will have certain inherent project-level benefits, which include access to advanced scheduling, consideration for collaborative opportunities for establishing LNG/LCNG stations, LNG satellite stations, transitioning to LNG as a transport fuel, LNG logistics as well as developing small-scale liquid hydrogen solutions for the industry.
"This partnership with INOXCVA shall help ATGL in furthering phased transition of long-haul heavy vehicles, buses currently using HSD/diesel to LNG, thereby helping over 30% reduction in CO2 and GHG emissions," said Suresh P Manglani, executive director and chief executive officer of Adani Total Gas.
The Adani Group company will fast-track setting up of LNG stations across the country for boosting the confidence of fleet operators to embrace LNG as transportation fuel, it said.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.