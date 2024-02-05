Adani Total Gas, Inox India Tie Up On LNG Infrastructure

Adani Total Gas Ltd. has announced a tie-up with Inox India Ltd. for delivery of liquified natural gas equipment and services in the country, including small-scale LNG plants and LNG stations.

Under the agreement, Adani Total Gas and Inox unit INOXCVA will mutually accord a "preferred partner" status for the delivery of LNG and LCNG equipment and service, the company said in a press release on Monday.

INOXCVA manufactures standard and customised cryogenic equipment, designed for the storage, distribution and transfer of cryogens, which includes LNG, among other industrial gases.

LNG is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state, at about -260° Fahrenheit, for shipping and storage. It is returned to its gaseous state and transported by pipeline to distribution companies, industrial consumers, and power plants in a process called 'regasification'.