Adani Total Gas Commissions India's Biggest Hydrogen Blending Plant At Ahmedabad
Adani Total Gas has started blending 2.2-2.3% of green hydrogen in piped natural gas supplies in Shantigram facility.
Adani Total Gas Ltd. commissioned hydrogen blending system and in-situ hydrogen generation at its Shantigram facility located in Ahmedabad, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday. The project is estimated to provide uninterrupted hydrogen-blended natural gas to 4,000 domestic and commercial consumers.
The commissioning of the facilities marks a significant step towards Adani Total Gas's intention to reduce carbon footprint and transitioning to cleaner energy solutions, the company said in the post. Pranav Adani, Sang Ratnam, Arun Sharma, Suresh P Manglani were present at the inauguration of the facility.
The company has started blending 2.2-2.3% of green hydrogen in piped natural gas supplies in Shantigram facility, the firm said in its LinkedIn post.
Even as green hydrogen is under consideration for becoming fuel of the future, usage remains limited due to its corrosive nature. Tests show that up to 10% hydrogen can be blended in natural gas without harming pipelines or equipment. This percentage can be ramped up threefold by changing the material grade and wall thickness of pipeline and equipment.
When hydrogen is produced from more green options and injected into natural gas pipeline to produce heat and power, it tends to reduce the emission of green house gas.
"By blending hydrogen with natural gas, we are lowering greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing energy security, and supporting sustainable development aligned to our honorable PM’s vision," Adani Total Gas said in the post.
Earlier in mid–September, Adani Total Gas has entered into a overall financing network which enabled the company to secure future funding based on its business plan, it said in an exchange filing. The facility will help the company to fast track capital expenditure program to expand its city gas distribution network in to 34 authorised geographical areas across 13 states.