Adani Total Gas Commissions India's Biggest Hydrogen Blending Plant At Ahmedabad

Adani Total Gas Ltd. commissioned hydrogen blending system and in-situ hydrogen generation at its Shantigram facility located in Ahmedabad, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday. The project is estimated to provide uninterrupted hydrogen-blended natural gas to 4,000 domestic and commercial consumers.

The commissioning of the facilities marks a significant step towards Adani Total Gas's intention to reduce carbon footprint and transitioning to cleaner energy solutions, the company said in the post. Pranav Adani, Sang Ratnam, Arun Sharma, Suresh P Manglani were present at the inauguration of the facility.

The company has started blending 2.2-2.3% of green hydrogen in piped natural gas supplies in Shantigram facility, the firm said in its LinkedIn post.