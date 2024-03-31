Adani Total Gas Commences Production At Barsana Biogas Project

Adani Total Energies Biomass Limited or ATBL has started production of Compressed Bio Gas or CBG from phase 1 of its Barsana Plant.



ATBL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL). The plant is in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.



As per the company release, the Barsana Biogas Project has three project phases and would attain the overall capacity of 600 tons per day (TPD) of feedstock, generating over 42 TPD of CBG and 217 TPD of organic fertilizer upon full commissioning.



Besides reducing the pollution from stubble burning, it will generate eco-friendly bio-CNG and organic fertiliser.

“The setting up and initiation of CBG production fully aligns with our promoters’ - Adani Group and Total Energies - broader sustainability goals and by investing in renewable energy like CBG. Adani Group and Total Energies aim to play a pivotal role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO, ATGL.



About Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL is authorised in 52 Geographical Areas and of the 52 GAs, 33 are owned by ATGL and the balance 19 GAs are owned by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) – a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Adani Total Gas share price is up over 50% in the past six months and trading at Rs 923 per share as of market close on March 28.