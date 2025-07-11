Adani To Create World-Class, Affordable, AI-First Healthcare Ecosystems

"The pace of change was out of step with the urgency of future demands. As the landscape unfolded, one truth stood out - healthcare does not need incremental upgrades. It needs a system-wide redesign. Not an evolution but a revolution rooted in intelligence as well as empathy."

Citing low back pain as a leading cause of disability in India - a crisis more widespread than diabetes or heart disease - he said, "If we are to carry the full weight of our national ambition, we must first heal the spine of our people." He urged the assembled global gathering of spine surgeons and specialists to become not only medical leaders but nation-builders.