Adani Stock Resurgence Brings Focus On $100-Billion Investment Plan

Backing by institutional investors including GQG Partners also lifted the sentiment. GQG's bet is already paying off with portfolio returns of over 84%.

That further increased global investor interest in Adani utility portfolio with its high growth, low leverage and an underlying consumer base expanding at a faster rate than developed peers.

The biggest boost is the reopening of the global finance market after the U.S. government-backed International Development Finance Corp. announced a $553-million investment in Adani Ports' deep-water container terminal project in Colombo. This funding is seen by the financial markets as stamp of approval by the U.S. government, which concluded that Hindenburg Research's allegations of corporate fraud were not relevant for Adani Ports. The group has repeatedly denied allegations, calling them "malicious".

Separately, Adani Green Energy raised $1.36 billion in funding through a construction facility from international banks in one of the largest project finance deals in Asia. The funding was part of the company's plans to raise $3 billion. The senior debt facility is a green loan offered by a consortium of eight international banks.

There were also two domestic triggers. The absence of any adverse findings by the Supreme Court-appointed committee and SEBI investigations has provided a clean chit against all allegations raised by Hindenburg. The top court also questioned the claims doubting SEBI's probe.

And the recent election results quietened the protests by the opposition as the BJP retained Madhya Pradesh and wrested control from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

With many projects under construction and expected to be operationalised in the next few years, Adani Group could see the fastest growth in its Ebitda and cash flow, ensuring that its aggressive $100-billion investment is well funded and capitalised.