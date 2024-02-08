Gautam Adani's Fortune Hits $100 Billion Again

Adani, 61, dropped out of college to try his luck in Mumbai’s diamond industry in the early 1980s before turning to coal and ports. His empire has since expanded into everything from airports to data centers, media and green energy, focusing on areas that Prime Minister Narendra Modi deems crucial to meeting India’s long-term economic goals. At its peak, Adani’s fortune reached $150 billion and he ranked the third-richest person in the world.