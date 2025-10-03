Adani, Reliance Among Six Private Firms Evince Interest In BSMRs; 16 Sites Under Review

The above industries have also identified probable sites for the BSMRs and have submitted preliminary site reports of 16 sites in different states viz, five sites in Gujarat, four in Madhya Pradesh, three in Odisha, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, the NPCIL said.

The NPCIL, which operates all nuclear power plants in the country, had invited proposals from the industry for setting up two 220 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) from the industry for their own use.

The last date for submitting proposals was September 30. However, following a request from the industry to, the deadline has been extended to March 31, next year.