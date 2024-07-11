"Adani Realty has emerged as the most valuable unlisted real estate company, according to the 2024 Grohe-Hurun's India Real Estate 100 Report. Founded by billionaire Gautam Adani, it has also been ranked as the seventh most valuable real estate company in India. The company has grown 62% year-on-year and has been valued at Rs 56,500 crore. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company is led by real estate veteran Jackbastian K Nazareth.Earlier this year, Adani Realty emerged as the highest bidder for the redevelopment of a 24-acre plot at Bandra Reclamation land parcel, put up by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. .These Are The Wealthiest Real Estate Entrepreneurs In India 2024, As Per Hurun.Adani and family have been ranked as the third wealthiest real estate entrepreneurs in the nation. 'Known for his strategic acumen and vision, Gautam Adani has steered Adani Realty into the top 10 in this year's list,' the report said. It is the most valuable unlisted company, followed by K Raheja Group and the Aparna Construction & Estates. The company, which is a little over a decade old, has developed a total of 22.5 million square feet area so far and has 35.1 million square feet under development. It has completed projects across major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gurugram. .Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company..Dunzo, Practo, Rapido Drop Out Of Hurun India's Future Unicorns List"