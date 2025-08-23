Adani Realty Inaugurates Exclusive Business Chamber 'The Imperial' In Ahmedabad

Adani Realty has launched a new exclusive business chamber, "The Imperial," at the Belvedere Golf and Country Club in Adani Shantigram, Ahmedabad. Described as a first-of-its-kind in Gujarat, the chamber is an invitation-only space designed for prominent business leaders.

The launch took place on Aug. 23, bringing together a number of industrialists, cultural patrons, and creative professionals. The Imperial is being positioned as a space where leaders can connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas.

Its membership is offered for a 10-year period and includes a variety of high-end services. Members will also have access to private lounges, dedicated conferencing facilities, and luxury stay privileges.

The membership also provides access to spa benefits, as well as curated forums, masterclasses, and cultural events. Adani Realty, has described the chamber's design as blending heritage-inspired architecture with modern spaces for business and cultural engagement. The Belvedere Golf and Country Club is known for its golf course and is part of the larger Adani Shantigram township.