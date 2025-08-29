Business NewsBusinessAdani Power To Develop 2,400 Megwatt Thermal Power Project In Bihar
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Power To Develop 2,400 Megwatt Thermal Power Project In Bihar

Adani Power had informed the exchanges that it has received the letter of intent for the same project, earlier this month.

29 Aug 2025, 10:31 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Adani Power
Adani Power will develop a thermal power project to supply electricity to Bihar power distribution companies. (Photo: Anirudh/Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Adani Power Ltd. has won an letter of award for 2,400 megawatt thermal power project from Bihar State Power Generation Co. Ltd. The project is for long-term procurement of electricity on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Co. and South Bihar Power Distribution Co.

Adani Power will set up the thermal power project at Pirpainti village located in a district in Bhagalpur. The company will develop the project on design, build, finance, own and operate model.

For the project, Adani Power will source fuel from the allocated coal linkage arranged by the Utility under Para B(IV) of Shakti Policy, the company said in the exchange filing. Adani Power did not mention the cost of project in the exchange filing.

On Aug 7, Adani Power informed the exchanges that it has received the letter of intent for the same project. The company emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender process, with the final supply price of Rs 6.075 per KWh. As part of the contract, the company will supply power from the greenfield 3x800 MW ultra-supercritical power plant, to be set up under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate model.

Adani Power Q1 FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 0.9% at Rs 14,109 crore versus Rs 14,237 crore

  • EBITDA up 18.1% a Rs 5,685 crore versus Rs 4,813 crore

  • Margin at 40.3% versus 33.8%

  • Net Profit up 27.2% at Rs 3,305 crore versus Rs 2,599 crore

Early July, Adani Power has acquired the bankrupt coal power producer Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. which has deepened its presence in Maharashtra. After this acquisition, the operating capacity has increased to 18,150 MW.

ALSO READ

Adani Power Strengthens Maharashtra Presence With Rs 4,000-Crore Vidarbha Coal Power Plant Acquisition
Opinion
Adani Power Strengthens Maharashtra Presence With Rs 4,000-Crore Vidarbha Coal Power Plant Acquisition
Read More

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT