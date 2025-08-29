Adani Power To Develop 2,400 Megwatt Thermal Power Project In Bihar

Adani Power Ltd. has won an letter of award for 2,400 megawatt thermal power project from Bihar State Power Generation Co. Ltd. The project is for long-term procurement of electricity on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Co. and South Bihar Power Distribution Co.

Adani Power will set up the thermal power project at Pirpainti village located in a district in Bhagalpur. The company will develop the project on design, build, finance, own and operate model.

For the project, Adani Power will source fuel from the allocated coal linkage arranged by the Utility under Para B(IV) of Shakti Policy, the company said in the exchange filing. Adani Power did not mention the cost of project in the exchange filing.

On Aug 7, Adani Power informed the exchanges that it has received the letter of intent for the same project. The company emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender process, with the final supply price of Rs 6.075 per KWh. As part of the contract, the company will supply power from the greenfield 3x800 MW ultra-supercritical power plant, to be set up under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate model.