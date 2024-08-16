Adani Power To Continue Power Supply To Bangladesh From Jharkhand Facility

Adani Power on Friday said it will continue supplying electricity to Bangladesh from its 1,600 MW Jharkhand plant. The plant was set up by the company to provide 100% of electricity generated to the neighboring country.

Adani Power's 1,600 MW Godda plant is currently the only facility in the country committed to supplying its entire output to Bangladesh.

This comes after the power ministry revised import/export guidelines, allowing plants established as export-oriented units to also sell power within India.

This amendment permits the connection of such generating stations to the Indian grid—either inter-state or intra-state—to facilitate domestic sales if there is sustained underutilization or a default notice issued for reasons such as delayed payment under the power purchase agreement.

In a statement, Adani Power described this amendment to India's Power Export Guidelines as a broad industry-enabling measure designed to streamline the power export process while maintaining current arrangements.

"We have been providing uninterrupted power to Bangladesh from our Godda plant. We understand the importance of reliable power supply to Bangladesh and are committed to fulfilling contractual obligations as per BPDB's demand schedule and provisions of PPA," the company stated.

The government's decision to allow the power plant with export commitment to supply electricity within India follows the recent political crisis in Bangladesh.

Besides, India endeavour to be a zero-deficit power supply nation amid rising demand though its electricity shortfall is less than a percentage point.

India's power demand touched an all-time high of nearly 250GW in May this year.

The power ministry has projected that peak power demand may hit the 260 GW mark during this summer season.

(With Inputs From PTI)