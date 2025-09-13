Adani Power To Build 2,400-MW Thermal Power Plant In Bihar

Adani Power Ltd. has finalised a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with the Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. for the supply of 2,400 MW of power. The agreement follows a Letter of Award issued to APL in August.

The power will be sourced from a new greenfield ultra super critical plant to be constructed in the Pirpainti area of Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

Adani Power secured the project after offering the lowest supply rate of Rs 6.075 per KWh. The company plans a significant investment of approximately $3 billion to construct the new plant, which will consist of three 800 MW units and its associated infrastructure. The project will operate under a Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate model.

The new plant's coal supply has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of the Government of India. The project is expected to create 10,000 to 12,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase.

Once operational, it is anticipated to provide employment to approximately 3,000 people. The company aims for the full commissioning of the plant within 60 months.