Adani Power Placed Under 'Aspiring' Performance Category By NSE Sustainability, Ranked Above Peers
Adani Power Ltd. on Monday said that NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Ltd., a subsidiary of NSE Indices Limited and part of the National Stock Exchange of India group, appraised it based on publicly available information and awarded a score of ‘65’, placing the company in the “Aspiring” category.
Adani Power has been ranked higher than all other major thermal, mixed fuel, and integrated energy companies in the similar appraisal, reflecting its unwavering commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and its strategic focus on sustainable growth with responsible business practices, the release said.
The firm is one of India's largest power suppliers.
The company said that its continuous focus on a wide range of ESG initiatives and its operational excellence is benchmarked against best industry standards. It has implemented advanced emission management technologies like Ultra Super Critical boilers to further reduce its carbon footprint and has invested in continuous monitoring and corrective systems.
In addition to energy efficiency measures, Adani Power has prioritised water conservation through the adoption of zero liquid discharge system, ensuring minimal impact on local water resources.
Socially, the company has expanded community development programs, emphasising education, healthcare, and skill-building for communities. Initiatives such as scholarship programs for underprivileged students, health camps, and livelihood enhancement projects reflect Adani Power's commitment to inclusive growth.
The company also places a strong emphasis on workforce well-being, safety training, and promoting diversity and inclusion across its sites. On governance aspects, Adani Power performs better than the minimum requirements stipulated by regulations.
The percentage of independent directors in Nomination and Remuneration Committee is better than the compliance requirements. Similarly, the Audit Committee's independent director representation is better than the statutory guidelines and the composition of the Risk Management Committee is better than the required threshold of independent directors.
The company has also adopted stringent supplier and contractor ESG standards, to ensure responsible practices throughout its value chain.
Through these initiatives, Adani Power continues to set new benchmarks for responsible and sustainable business in the energy sector, the release said.
NSE Sustainability rating follows recent global appraisee announcements namely Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Rating of ‘Medium Risk’ with a score of 29.2, against the Global Electric Utility Industry average of 36.9 (lower is better). CSR HUB has given an ESG rating of 77% to APL, which is significantly better than the Global industry average of 51%.
These independent appraisals make APL remain committed to the cause of ESG as also to continue to enhance long term sustainable value for all its stakeholders, the release stated.
