Adani Power Placed Under 'Aspiring' Performance Category By NSE Sustainability, Ranked Above Peers

Adani Power Ltd. on Monday said that NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Ltd., a subsidiary of NSE Indices Limited and part of the National Stock Exchange of India group, appraised it based on publicly available information and awarded a score of ‘65’, placing the company in the “Aspiring” category.

Adani Power has been ranked higher than all other major thermal, mixed fuel, and integrated energy companies in the similar appraisal, reflecting its unwavering commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and its strategic focus on sustainable growth with responsible business practices, the release said.

The firm is one of India's largest power suppliers.

The company said that its continuous focus on a wide range of ESG initiatives and its operational excellence is benchmarked against best industry standards. It has implemented advanced emission management technologies like Ultra Super Critical boilers to further reduce its carbon footprint and has invested in continuous monitoring and corrective systems.

In addition to energy efficiency measures, Adani Power has prioritised water conservation through the adoption of zero liquid discharge system, ensuring minimal impact on local water resources.