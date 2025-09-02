Adani Power Gets Coal Ministry Nod To Commence Dhirauli Mine Operations

"By integrating backwards into raw material sourcing, we are not only optimising input costs, but also enabling ourselves to deliver competitively priced power for millions of consumers. Our commitment remains unwavering in developing the mine responsibly, with a focus on long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

This is Adani Power's first captive mine to have received government approval to commence mining operations. The mine's Open Cast Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) is targeted for FY27, with underground mining scheduled to commence nine years later. Adani Power holds a 30-year mining lease for the block, ensuring long-term operational continuity.