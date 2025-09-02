Business NewsBusinessAdani Power Gets Coal Ministry Nod To Commence Dhirauli Mine Operations
Adani Power Gets Coal Ministry Nod To Commence Dhirauli Mine Operations

Dhirauli Mine, owned by Mahan Energen Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Power, boasts a peak production capacity of 6.5 MTPA.

02 Sep 2025, 07:08 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Adani Power has received approval from the Ministry of Coal to begin operations at the Dhirauli Mine in Singrauli district.(Photo source: Adani Power website)</p></div>
Adani Power has received approval from the Ministry of Coal to begin operations at the Dhirauli Mine in Singrauli district.(Photo source: Adani Power website)
Adani Power Ltd. on Tuesday said it has received the coal ministry approval to commence mining operations at Dhirauli mine in the Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh.

This significant development will provide Adani Power with enhanced raw material security, reinforcing its leadership position in the sector, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Adani Power has received approval from the Ministry of Coal to begin operations at the Dhirauli Mine in Singrauli district.

Dhirauli Mine, owned by Mahan Energen Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Power, boasts a peak production capacity of 6.5 MTPA, including 5 MTPA from open-cast mining and the remainder from underground operations.

According to the geological report, the block has a gross geological reserve of 620 MMT and a net geological reserve of 558 MMT, ensuring decades of supply, fuel security, and operational stability.

As part of a responsible mining initiative, Adani Power may also wash and process the mined coal within the mining area itself, so that impurities and inert materials are not carried beyond the mine area, and thereby the emissions are benign.

"The commencement of mining at the Dhirauli block marks a pivotal milestone in Adani Power’s journey towards self-sufficiency and sustainable growth," SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Power, said.

"By integrating backwards into raw material sourcing, we are not only optimising input costs, but also enabling ourselves to deliver competitively priced power for millions of consumers. Our commitment remains unwavering in developing the mine responsibly, with a focus on long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

This is Adani Power's first captive mine to have received government approval to commence mining operations. The mine's Open Cast Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) is targeted for FY27, with underground mining scheduled to commence nine years later. Adani Power holds a 30-year mining lease for the block, ensuring long-term operational continuity.

The Dhirauli block is expected to fulfil Adani Power's merchant power requirements and also supply to the nearby 1,200 MW Mahan Power plant, which is undergoing an ambitious 3,200 MW expansion.

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

The Company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across twelve power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

With the help of a world-class team of experts in every field of power, Adani Power is on course to achieve its growth potential.

The company is harnessing technology and innovation to transform India into a power-surplus nation and provide quality and affordable electricity for all.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

