Adani Power, Consortium Partners Get Letter Of Intent To Buy Coastal Energen

Adani Power Ltd. and its consortium partners have received a letter of intent to buy Coastal Energen Pvt., which is undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process.

The LoI from the resolution professional came on Saturday after CEPL's committee of creditors approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium, the Adani Group company said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

The implementation of the resolution plan is subject to the terms of the LOI and requisite approvals from other authorities and regulatory agencies, APL said.