Adani Ports To Meet Investors In Hong Kong On Sept. 10: What's On Agenda?

In August, APSEZ posted a 6.54% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,310.60 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,107.23 crore in the April-June period of FY25, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income surged to Rs 9,422.18 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 8,054.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In a statement, the company said it handled 121 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) cargo volume in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 11%, driven by containers. "All-India cargo market share increased to 27.8 per cent (27.2 per cent in Q1 FY25). Container market share stood at 45.2 per cent (45.9 per cent in Q1 FY25)," APSEZ said.