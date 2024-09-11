Adani Ports To Develop Multipurpose Berth At Gujarat's Kandla Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has signed a concession agreement with Deendayal Port Authority to develop Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat. The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal Ltd., that will carry out operations at the berth, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday.

In July 2024, the Adani Group Company received the letter of intent for the development, operation and maintenance of the berth for a 30-year concession period. It will develop the berth under design, build, finance, operate, and transfer model for multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo.

Berth No. 13 is 300 m long and offers 5.7 MMT capacity annually. It is likely to be commissioned in fiscal 2026–27.

“Berth No. 13 will diversify our presence at Deendayal Port. We will now handle multipurpose clean cargo at the port, in addition to dry bulk cargo that we already handle. The berth will further consolidate our position on the western coast and enhance our ability to service customers in Gujarat and north India,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Adani Ports.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. closed 1.53% lower at Rs 1,430.80 per share, compared to a 0.49% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.