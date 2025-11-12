Adani Ports & SEZ Becomes India's First Integrated Transport Utility To Align With TNFD Framework

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. became the first company in India's integrated transport utility space to align with Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures framework. The TNFD framework is a global initiative, launched in 2023, designed to assist businesses identify, asses, manage, and disclose nature related risks and opportunities.

Before the Adani Group company, in metal space, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. in pharma space have aligned with the TNFD frame work.

Aligning with TNFD framework further strengthens Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's dedication to nature-positive business practices and positions it as a leader in sustainable maritime logistics, the company said in a press release.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will join a selected league of global port operators who are expert at conserving biodiversity and committed to safeguard marine ecosystems through science-based, transparent environmental disclosures.