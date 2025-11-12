Adani Ports & SEZ Becomes India's First Integrated Transport Utility To Align With TNFD Framework
Before the Adani Group company, in metal space, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. in pharma space have aligned with the TNFD frame work.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. became the first company in India's integrated transport utility space to align with Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures framework. The TNFD framework is a global initiative, launched in 2023, designed to assist businesses identify, asses, manage, and disclose nature related risks and opportunities.
Aligning with TNFD framework further strengthens Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's dedication to nature-positive business practices and positions it as a leader in sustainable maritime logistics, the company said in a press release.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will join a selected league of global port operators who are expert at conserving biodiversity and committed to safeguard marine ecosystems through science-based, transparent environmental disclosures.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will enhance disclosure standards to ensure alignment with the TNFD recommendations in its corporate reporting, starting in the financial year 2026. The initiative is a key component of the company's broader Environment Social Governance strategy, the press release said.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has already institutionalised climate risk assessment and disclosure practices that align with globally recognized frameworks and continues to set standards in environmental stewardship, according to the press release. The company afforested over 4,200 hectares of mangroves and actively conserving an additional 3,000 hectares. Having said that, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is the largest private sector contributor to mangrove ecosystem restoration in India.
A coaliation comprised of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Global Canopy founded the TNFD framework. It is a science-based framework, which will guide companies in identifying, assessing, managing, and disclosing nature-related risks and opportunities, the Adani Group company said in the press release.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.