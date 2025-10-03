Adani Ports Reports Record Cargo And Rail Volumes In H1FY26
In September, port cargo volumes rose 11% year-on-year to 41.6 million metric tonnes, driven by a 14% growth in container volumes.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. reported business update for September 2025 and the first half of FY26, with the company handling its highest-ever cargo and rail volumes during the period.
In September alone, port cargo volumes rose 11% year-on-year to 41.6 million metric tonnes, driven by a 14% growth in container volumes. The company’s logistics rail segment also saw growth, with volumes increasing 22% YoY to 60,640 TEUs.
For the first half of FY26, APSEZ handled 244.2 MMT of cargo, marking an 11% increase YoY and setting a new record for half-yearly volumes. Container volumes led the growth with a 20% rise over the same period last year.
In logistics, the company recorded an all-time high rail volume of 358,406 TEUs in H1 FY26, up 15% YoY. Meanwhile, GPWIS volumes remained stable in September at 1.63 MMT, and rose 3% YoY to 10.98 MMT for the half-year.
The scrip fell as much as 0.72% to Rs 1,412.50 apiece. It pared losses to trade 0.36% lower at Rs 1,417.60 apiece, as of 01:12 p.m. This compares to a flat NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 0.53% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.41 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.
Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and none suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.8%