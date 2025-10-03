Adani Ports Reports Record Cargo And Rail Volumes In H1FY26

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. reported business update for September 2025 and the first half of FY26, with the company handling its highest-ever cargo and rail volumes during the period.

In September alone, port cargo volumes rose 11% year-on-year to 41.6 million metric tonnes, driven by a 14% growth in container volumes. The company’s logistics rail segment also saw growth, with volumes increasing 22% YoY to 60,640 TEUs.

For the first half of FY26, APSEZ handled 244.2 MMT of cargo, marking an 11% increase YoY and setting a new record for half-yearly volumes. Container volumes led the growth with a 20% rise over the same period last year.

In logistics, the company recorded an all-time high rail volume of 358,406 TEUs in H1 FY26, up 15% YoY. Meanwhile, GPWIS volumes remained stable in September at 1.63 MMT, and rose 3% YoY to 10.98 MMT for the half-year.