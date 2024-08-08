Adani Ports Names Two New Independent Directors

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. named two new directors on its board on Thursday after serving ones completed their terms.

The board appointed Dr. Ravindra Dholakia and PK Pujari as non-executive and independent additional directors for a term of three years, subject to the approval of the shareholders to be obtained within three months, according to an exchange filing.

Dholakia, a retired professor at IIM, Ahmedabad, has more than 38 years of experience in regional economic development, economic analysis and policy, international economics and health economics. He has served as a consultant to state and central governments, private sector institutions and international organisations.

Pujari, a Gujarat cadre 1981 batch IAS officer, has worked both in the state and central governments. He handled assignments in various departments and ministries, such as power, finance, industries and commercial taxes. After superannuating in 2017, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

On the other hand, GK Pillai and G Raghuram finished their three-year terms as independent directors.