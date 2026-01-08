Adani Ports' Mundra Berths Nation's First Fully Laden Very-Large Crude Carrier

In a defining moment for India’s maritime and energy infrastructure, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. announced the berthing of India’s first-ever fully laden Very Large Crude Carrier at its Mundra Port on Thursday.

With the docking of Mt New Renown, which has a total cargo capacity of 3.3 lakh metre cube, Mundra became the first port in India to handle Fully Laden VLCC at berth, according to a press release.

This development also highlights Mundra's significance as the first port in the country and among a select few in the world to have a dedicated jetty capable of directly berthing fully laden VLCCs.

The handling of Mt New Renown was executed under challenging conditions with strong currents, winds and sea states, showcasing expertise, coordination and operational excellence of the APSEZ marine team and port management, it said.