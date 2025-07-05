Adani Ports Makes Steel Slag Road In Hazira In Push For Sustainable Reuse Of Industrial Waste

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. inaugurated the world’s first steel slag road at a private port, creating a new global benchmark in circular economy-led development.

Stretching 1.1 kilometers across Hazira Port in Gujarat, the steel slag road connects the Multi-Purpose Berth (MPB-1) to the coal yard, according to a press release on Saturday. It also uses processed steel slag aggregates—a by-product of steel manufacturing—showing how industrial waste can be reused into high-performance, durable infrastructure.

The road was inaugurated by Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member (science and technology) of NITI Aayog, in the presence of N Kalaiselvi, director-general of CSIR and secretary of DSIR, and Manoranjan Parida, director of CSIR-CRRI and president of Indian Roads Congress.

Satish Pandey, senior principal scientist and inventor of steel slag road technology, Anand Marathe, chief operating officer, Adani Hazira Port Ltd., and other dignitaries and scientists were also present at the inauguration ceremony.