Adani Ports Inks Pact With UAE-Based Rorix Holdings To Integrate Tech Into Logistics Platform

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. on Friday announced that it inked a memorandum of understanding with Rorix Holdings at the UAE-India Business Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The pact aims to "leverage the strengths of both organisations to integrate advanced technologies into their logistics and trading platforms." The tie-up will also "create synergies that will transform the commodities market ecosystem," Adani Ports said in a release.

Rorix is an entity based in the UAE that offers services related to trade finance, consulting, commodities exchange, and trade insurance sectors.

"By combining our expertise in regulated financial platforms and market infrastructure with Adani Ports' strength in logistics and port management, we aim to revolutionise the way commodities are traded, stored, and managed," Rorix Executive Chairman Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said.