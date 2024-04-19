Adani Ports Handled Record 420 Million Tonne Cargo In FY24

Cargo handled by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. rose 24% year-on-year to a record 420 million tonne in fiscal 2024. While the first 100 million tonne took 14 years, the second took five, and the third took three. The fourth took less than two years.

The company's domestic ports handled over 408 million tonne of cargo in the fiscal, according to company officials. Adani Ports is changing the face of seaports, setting new milestones for operational excellence along the way, they told PTI.

Crown jewel Mundra in Gujarat welcomed its maiden ship in 1998. Since then, Adani Ports has built a network of 15 ports and terminals in the east and west coasts of India, redefining infrastructure and operational capabilities to drive maritime trade, both within and outside the country.

Adani Ports' journey towards becoming the largest port operator in India has been marked by the acquisition of strategic assets across the country’s coasts. In line with its vision for growth and innovation, the company has been identifying ports with the potential to help it expand its footprint and provide it with a platform for transforming these facilities, officials said.

Two examples of this are the Dhamra port in Odisha and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Situated on the east coast of the country, Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district of Odisha has emerged as a critical hub for dry cargo shipment in the region.

The all-weather port, about a four-hour drive from the state capital Bhubaneswar, is capable of handling some of the largest vessels on the high seas. Ten years ago, it handled just around 14 million tonne of cargo. Now, its capacity has gone up to over 42 million tonne, a threefold increase, according to officials.