Adani Ports' Handled Cargo Rose 14% In September, On Track To Deliver FY25 Guidance

Adani Ports is on track to deliver on its fiscal 2025 cargo guidance, despite disruption in Gangavaram port during the first quarter, it said.

03 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Total cargo handled by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. in September reported an increase of 14% from a year ago to 37.5 million metric tonnes of total cargo. (Source: Adani Ports and SEZ investor presentation)

Total cargo handled by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. in September increased 14% from a year ago to 37.5 million metric tonnes of total cargo. The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers, which was up 31% year-on-year, followed by liquids and gas (+11%) cargo, according to an exchange filing.

For the first half of the fiscal, the company handled 219.8 MMT of total cargo, up 8.5% YoY, clocking its highest ever H1 cargo, the filing said. "This growth was supported by containers, which was 19% YoY, followed by liquids and gas (+8%) cargo."

Adani Ports is on track to deliver on its fiscal 2025 cargo guidance, despite disruption in Gangavaram port during the first quarter, the company said, given contribution of Vizhinjam and Gopalpur to cargo volume during the second half of the financial year.

Other milestones achieved by the company in the first half include Mundra Port crossing 100 MMT mark in 181 days (101.1 MMT in H1), as well as sweating of logistics assets continuing in the first half of fiscal 2025 and rail volumes growing by 11% YoY to 0.31 Mn twenty-foot equivalent units.
General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme volumes also grew by 20% YoY to 10.7 MMT.

(Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

