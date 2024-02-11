Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Secure Top Rank For Its Climate And Environmental Act

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has sealed top position for its climate and environmental performance in an evaluation done by four global rating agencies.

The CDP awarded leadership band “A“ to APSEZ, for its emission reduction initiatives, climate governance and risk management processes the exchange filings on Sunday.

APSEZ has also secured the top position in the environmental dimension of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2023 among the 324 leading players in the Global Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure sector, according to the exchange filings.

"The environmental pillar provided 56% weight for climate indicators and strategy, with APSEZ improving its score for the third consecutive year to achieve the top position", the filings said.

The Sustainalytics Low Carbon Transition Rating has also given APSEZ the top rank in the ports sector during their January 2024 update, it said.

Sustainalytics discovered that the company’s current projected emissions are in line for a 1.7-degree Celsius rise in global temperature, APSEZ is already committed to reach net zero by 2040, the filings said.

Further, APSEZ also received an ‘Advanced’ rating from Moody’s in the last Energy Transition Rating, showing its leadership position, mentioned in the exchange filings.

In India, APSEZ was ranked 1st on ESG performance across all the sectors. There were 4,885 companies globally that were assisted by the rating agencies on a scale of ESG indicators, policies, processes, and systems, it said.