Adani Ports Acquires Majority Stake In Astro Offshore Eyeing Top Global Spot

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is set to acquire a majority 80% stake in Astro Offshore, a global leader in offshore support vessels, for $185 million (approximately Rs 1,551 crore). This move will help the Adani Group company expand operations as it eyes becoming the world's largest marine operator.

The transaction—an all-cash deal—is expected to be value-accretive from the first year itself, Adani Ports said in an exchange filing on Friday. The existing promoters of Astro will hold the remaining 20% stake in the company.

The Dubai-based firm Astro is a leading global OSV operator in the Middle East, India, Far East Asia and Africa. It owns a diverse, modern fleet of 26 OSVs and has a roster of Tier-1 customers in the EPC, oil & gas and renewables industries.