Adani JV Sirius Digitech Completes Acquisition Of AI Firm Coredge.io

Sirius Digitech Ltd. completed the acquisition of Coredge.io, an AI and cloud platform company, on Tuesday.

Sirius Digitech had executed a securities purchase agreement and a shareholders agreement on July 15, 2024, with Parserlabs India Pvt. and Coredge.io India Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary of PIPL, to acquire a 77.5% stake in PIPL.

Sirius Digitech is a joint venture between the Adani Group and Sirius International Holding.

“Coredge’s has demonstrated a global presence with the ability to scale solutions through sovereign AI cloud services that are globally available but locally operable,” said Ajay Bhatia, chief executive officer of Sirius International Holding. “This step underscores our commitment to offering a portfolio of secure, trusted and localised cloud AI technologies to our customers and partners.”